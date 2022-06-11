Do You Know The Details Of The Certificate Issued By CBFC To A Film?

Whenever you go to watch a movie, for about ten seconds, you see a certificate on the screen. Most of us ignore the certificate. People just look around or chat among themselves until the movie starts. But do you know that after making a film, the whole crew works a lot for this certificate?

If this certificate is not issued, the movie will not hit the theatres. The CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) issues these certificates depending on the details of the movie like scenes, plot, etcetera.

Yes, it is very important to show this certificate for about ten seconds at the beginning of the movie. Let us explore what else is written on the certificate of these movies:

If ‘U’ is written on the certificate of a film, it means people of all age groups are allowed to watch the movie.

If ‘U/A’ is written on the certificate of a film, it means that children below the age of twelve years can watch this film but only with their parents.

If only ‘A’ is written on the certificate of a film, then it means that this film has not been made for people below the age of eighteen years. You must produce proof at the theatres for the management to allow you inside the movie hall.

If ‘S’ is written on the certificate of a film, then it means that this film has been made for a particular audience. It is designed for doctors or scientists and the regular people cannot watch it.

Apart from this, the film’s certificate contains information about the reel of the film. The duration of the film is also mentioned.

If the Censor Board feels that a scene must be cut from the film, that is also mentioned on the certificate.

