Do You Know The Meaning of These Indian Railways Signboards?

The Indian Railways has designed symbols for locomotive drivers and railway staff. If you observe closely, the symbols are placed alongside railway tracks. However, some of those symbols are hard to understand. Today, we are going to tell you the meaning of W/L and C/Fa boards on the side of the railway track.

The W/L and C/Fa written on a yellow board on the side of the railway tracks are very important. It means whistling. Yes, this board is a whistle indicator for railway loco pilots. It is usually installed at a distance of 250 meters from the crossing. In this, W/L is written in English, and C/Fa is written in Hindi, meaning blow the whistle, there is a gate ahead.

W/B Board stands for Whistle/Bridge. The board hits the driver that there is a bridge ahead. After seeing this board, the loco pilot blows the whistle.

In the T / P or T / G board T means the end of something. If there is a board of T/P or T/G on the side of the railway track, it refers to the termination of speed, meaning the driver now has to reduce the speed of the train.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.