Do You Know the Value of Planet Earth in Indian Currency? It's Mindboggling

From young to old, everyone these days is drawn to the world of investment. Stocks, bonds, real estate, and many other options are there for you to invest in. But what if we told you the value of the entire planet? The real price of the earth has been estimated.

The value of earth as of 2022 was recently calculated by Treehugger.com. Earth, including land, river, minerals and everything else, has been valued at Rs

3,76,25,80,00,00,00,00,060 (3 lakh 76 thousand 258 trillion). Yes, if you have that much money, you can buy the entire planet.

With such high cost, earth has become the most expensive planet in the entire solar system. Greg Loughlin, assistant professor at the Sarsal University of California, has reached this value with a special formula.

However, this calculation is much less scientific based on his calculations. But in keeping with the size, mass, temperature, age and many other elements of the earth, he has estimated how much the earth would cost.

According to his formula, Greg has estimated the cost of Mars at only Rs 12,02000 and Venus as the cheapest at just 70 paise.

According to Greg, he knows that no one can buy the earth but the reason behind estimating its price is to make people aware of how precious our planet is, and if we are living on this planet cost-free, we must value it.

