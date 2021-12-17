Do You Know What the World's First-ever SMS Was? It Goes on Auction Soon

Text messages are no more in fashion. Most people chat using the internet. However, some people give priority to normal text messages. Today, we will talk about the world’s first text message. Recently, Vodafone UK revealed that the world’s first text message will soon be auctioned for around Rs 1.71.

Did you know the world's #1stSMS was a simple "Merry Christmas"? Sent 30 years ago via the #Vodafone network, it's been transformed into a #NFT by @vodafone_de, so it can be auctioned to raise funds for our partners at #UNHCR, helping to build a better future for @refugees. pic.twitter.com/NDis7WEHxC — Vodafone Foundation (@VodafoneFdn) December 14, 2021

This first-ever text message was sent through a computer by Neil Papworth to his colleague Richard Jarvis. Richard Jarvis was the company’s director at that time. This SMS was sent to him on an Orbitel 901 handset. “Merry Christmas" was the SMS wherein 14 characters were used and it was sent in 1992. The message will go under the hammer on December 21.

The message will be auctioned by the Paris auction house Aguttes. Curious about the network using which this message was sent? Vodafone was the network through which the world’s first text message was sent. Now Vodafone has put this message on auction. The money earned from this auction will be given to UNHCR - UN refugee agency by Vodafone.

Connecting with people has become a very easy task these days. Video calls have become a go-to option for everyone. Messaging has also become very easy. Apps like Whatsapp and Messenger are being used. Not many people would know that messaging was not this easy earlier. There was a time when people had to pay money to send a message. However, thanks to technology we are not in that time anymore.

