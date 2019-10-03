Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Can you Spot the Leopard Hidden in this Viral Photo Which Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads?

Have you been able to find the leopard?

News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2019, 8:40 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Can you Spot the Leopard Hidden in this Viral Photo Which Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads?
Image: Twitter/ Bella Lack

A photograph that has gone viral on social media has netizens scratching their heads. Why, you ask? The photo claims to have a leopard camouflaged with the landscape and asks you to spot it. But trust us when we say this, it is not half as easy as you'd think.

Twitter user Bella Lack shared that she had received the photograph from someone who asked her to find the leopard. She couldn't believe her eyes till she actually managed to locate the animal. Because once you do, you can't miss it again. The photograph appears to have been taken by wildlife photographer Hemant Dabi, whose watermark can be seen on the image.

Without further ado, take a look at the photo:

If you managed to find the leopard at one go, then bravo because you have a terrific eye and observational skills. It took us a while to get it right. And if you still can't find it, welcome to the team. Turns out, you're not the only one. This is what others had to say:

We've been careful not to give out any spoilers. But have you been able to find the leopard?

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram