Do You Want To Be a Panda Cuddler? Yes, That's a Job And Here's What You Do

Pandas are one of those species who religiously follow the mantra of eating, sleeping, playing, and repeating. They are the cutest and most lazy animals. We all have seen the cuteness and yet innocence of this black and white creature.

They fall, they play and show tantrums and yet, they are so beautiful, especially with their black ears over their white face. This is not the first time Panda’s videos are buzzing all over, but people are envious this time.

Yes, a video of Panda is stealing the hearts of millions of people. The reason? The mischievous activities of these little Pandas.

In the video, you see various people sitting with Pandas on their laps. These Pandas cannot even sit properly and just keeps swinging. The reason is that these people are having a challenge. The challenge is to see who will make their Panda sleep faster.

This video has crossed all the records of cuteness. The video was shared by the Twitter account Buitengebieden. Till now, the video has received 72.9k retweets and 441.4k likes. “Who wants this join?” With this affection and innocence, you all might want this job.

For your understanding, the job is called a Panda cuddler or Panda hugger. The appointed person’s whole work is to love and care for the Panda. Isn’t it great?

