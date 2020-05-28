Doctor and Nurse Tie the Knot in UK Hospital amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The wedding market across the globe has seen a downfall with the coronavirus pandemic gripping the world. However, social media has still been abuzz with stories of the various ways in which people have still managed to tie the knots.

In one such incident, a doctor and a nurse in the United Kingdom got married to each other in a hospital where they have been working as frontline warriors.

Jann Tipping, 34, and Annalan Navaratnam, 30, tied the knot in the Grade II listed chapel at London's St Thomas' Hospital.

According to a BBC report, the event was recorded and live-streamed for people to watch online.

The couple from south London, cancelled their original plan of wedding in August fearing that their families wouldn’t be able to travel from northern Ireland and Sri Lanka. Thus they decided to have a small scale private wedding in April “while everyone was still healthy”.

"We wanted to have the ceremony while everyone was still healthy, even if it meant our loved ones having to watch us on a screen," said Ms Tipping, an ambulatory emergency nurse, according to a statement released by the hospital.

The images of the wedding was shared on Twitter by the hospital two days back, where it said, “A doctor and nurse from St Thomas’ who had to cancel their wedding due to the #coronavirus outbreak have got married in the hospital’s historical chapel.”

The images and went viral and Mr Navaratnam told BBC they were “so happy that we have been able to commit ourselves to one another".

The couple admitted to have enjoyed the “small, intimate and surreal” wedding.

Meanwhile, UK has reported more than 2 lacs coronavirus positive cases and more than 30,000 deaths. The country has been under a strict lockdown since March 23 to contain the spread of the virus.

