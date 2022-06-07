Doctor Checking Blood Sugar With BP Monitor in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' is Beyond Science

Indian television shows are entertaining in more than one way. They sometimes show things that are beyond science. From Gopi Bahu’s laptop washing scene to OTT reaction over ‘Rasode Mein Kon Tha’ Star Plus show Saath Nibhana Sathiya has shown us all. Now, a new video from the series is going viral on the internet that has left science embarassed.

BP apparatus can check sugar levels 😱 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fOoNGoxYBD — Dr Gill (@ikpsgill1) June 5, 2022

The video shared by a Twitter user named Dr Gill is getting viral for hilarious reasons. In the video, we can see a doctor checking blood pressure of Hetal (played by Swati Shah) using a BP apparatus machine. Sounds fine, right? Wait for the twist! Actually, she is not checking the blood pressure but blood sugar using the BP apparatus. After using the BP machine, without putting the stethoscope in the ears, the doctor reveals that the patient’s blood sugar level has dipped.

Speechless? The video further shows Kokila Modi (played by Rupal Patel) and Gopi Bahu (Giaa Manek) getting shocked. Captioning the video with laughing emoticons, the user wrote, “BP apparatus can check sugar levels” The hilarious video received numerous reactions from netizens. Twitterati went on to troll the makers.

One of the users commented, “Doctor’s tearing their degree after watching this “

Doctor's tearing their degree after watching this :- pic.twitter.com/NYqv9bgsPU — Karan Arya (@mrkaranarya) June 5, 2022

While another one wrote, “RIP Medical Science”

RIP MEDICAL SCIENCE🌹🌹 — Msquare (@thisissrare) June 6, 2022

Well, just like all of us, one of the users is correct in saying, “Indian serial hai bhai, yeh pe technology bahot advance hai.”

Indian serial hai bhai, yeh pe technology bahot advance hai. 😂😂 — CA Hitesh Sharma (@HiteshSharma81) June 5, 2022

This isn’t the first time we are coming across these unbelievable mistakes in Indian TV shows. Earlier, a clip got viral in which the actress gets locked in a suitcase.

