Doctor Couple from Andhra Pradesh Completes 1 Lakh Covid-19 Tests with Noida Hospital Team

A doctor couple from Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district is part of a Noida hospital team that has completed 1 lakh Covid-19 tests.

"We are part of a team that completed 1 lakh Covid-19 tests. Starting with just 50 tests a day in April, we are now conducting 2,000 tests per day," Chalasani Ajay Ghosh told IANS.

Hailing from Nuziveedu in Krishna district, Ghosh and his wife Tammineni Krishnalatha work at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida.

"We both are involved in RNA extraction from the samples and performing the RT-PCR tests," said Ghosh.

Ghosh and Krishnalatha are part of a team consisting of three doctors, five PhD researchers, 10 technicians and two doctors in the reporting team.

"We have crossed 1.12 lakh tests by now. We work under the leadership of doctors Shivani and Vivek Gupta," he added.

Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY has also appreciated the team of doctors for their efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.