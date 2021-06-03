Doctor Couple in Telangana's Peddapally Treats Covid-19 Patients for Rs 10, Sets Example in Crisis

A doctor couple is offering ideal health services to the people facing Coronavirus ordeal in the second wave of the pandemic. While the deadly infection has devastated the entire world and people are still grappling to fight it, this couple in Peddapally is setting an example. They serve the Covid-19 patients for almost no fees as they collect just a meager Rs 10 in return for their services.

The locals in Peddapally town, who got tested positive for the coronavirus have been very grateful to receive treatment for free. While some private and the corporate hospitals are charging hefty fees during the ongoing pandemic, this doctor couple is deservedly receiving appreciation. Despite serving the poor and needy, the doctor duo is determined to continue their services by charging the bare minimum. To increase their reach in the ongoing corona crisis, the couple slashed their fees from Rs 300 to just Rs 10 to serve the people in the town.

This has given a major reprieve to the people besides great confidence in cure and well-being. Dr Raju and his wife Pavani are involved in the service of the public as they can return something to society. Dr Raju is an Orthopedic Physician while Pavani is a General Physician.

As for the cases of patients who are admitted to their hospital, the doctor couple collects very nominal fees for treating their ailments too.

However, the doctor couple has set an example by serving the poor almost for free. When asked, they feel ecstatic about serving the people for less amount. The people in the town can get proper treatment, clarify doubts, and gain access to health services in this hospital with trust. The doctor duo says that they feel proud to serve the patients, both Covid-19 positive and others.

