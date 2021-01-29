Doctor, Padma Shri Awardee, Messiah For the Poor: Who is Odisha's Krishna Mohan Pathi?

For Dr Krishna Mohan Pathi, a Padma Shri has not changed much in his endeavour to help out the poor and needy. A resident of Odisha's Ganjam district, Pathi has always been a messiah for thousands who cannot afford to spend money for their healthcare by providing them with his expertise as a doctor.

At 82, Pathi has never let his age become an hindrance to his selfless work and for that he has been conferred with the Padma Shri this year. A noted orthopedic, Pathi who has travelled far and wide could have all the riches and laurels he wanted with the excellence he has in his medical field, but he choose to dedicate his life towards helping those who needed him the most.

And for his tireless work, the Indian government recognised his efforts and awarded him with the third highest civilian honour in the country.

Dr. Krishna Mohan Pathi, people's doctor from Ganjam, is known for serving the underprivileged. With Padma Shri in the field of ‘Medicine’, he is being recognized for his pioneering work in Tribal healthcare. #PadmaAwards2021 #PeoplesPadma pic.twitter.com/vKSai3i5fF — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 27, 2021

He told The New Indian Express, “The Padma Shri award is special for me. I am very happy to get the prestigious award this year.”

Born in Sukunda village near Berhampur in Odisha in 1939, Pathi has done some landmark work in tribal areas of the state.

After completing his MBBS from the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, he went abroad and did his MS from England. In 1972, he earned the Common Wealth Medical Fellowship and worked at the Radcliffe Infirmary in Oxford, Liverpool and Birmingham when he was 32 years-old.

Thereafter he worked in Oxford University for three years and went on to travel worldwide, at least 22 countries and shared his extensive knowledge of the medical field to students and young doctors.

But as they say, for some people, a life of riches is not what they seek. Dr Pathi soon decided to leave that behind and came back to the very roots he started from, his state and started serving those who needed him. He started working at the VIMSAR, Burla and MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. He dedicated his whole working years, meanwhile also imparting knowledge to students. And after retirement, he moved back to his village of Sukunda and started conducting bone marrow test for those poor and underprivileged people of the village, including the tribals who are always in need of proper medical care due to the accessibility issues. He set up a charitable organisation titled Bharadwaj Gurukul Ashram and has been helping them out since the past 3 decades now and doesn't aim to stop anytime.