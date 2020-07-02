Doctor Pulls Out Live Cockroach Lodged in Chinese Woman's Ear Using Pair of Tweezers

A woman in Southern China recently approached doctors after she had a sharp pain in her ear, accompanied by a constant scratching sound. Upon further, the woman was horrified to find the source of the sound - a live cockroach lodged in her ear.

The incident occurred in Guangdong Province in Zhuhai, China. According to local news, the woman, who was named as Chen in reports, had been trying to dig her ear after she felt pain. But her prodding only seemed to poke the insect deeper in.

"I couldn't see what was inside my ear, but I felt it crawling even deeper when I was digging my ear with a stick," Daily Mail reported Chen as telling local media.

The insect seemingly entered Chen's ear while she was sleeping.

As per the doctors who treated Chen ar Guangdong's Second People's Hospital, the insect was removed from the ear just in time. Had it not been removed by the doctors, the cockroach would have started to burrow in the woman's ear, perhaps causing irreparable damage.

Thankfully, no surgery was required to remove the critter.

The doctor who attended to Chen looked into her ear with an otoscope and found the insect wriggling inside the ear. The medic managed to pull it out using a pair of tweezers.