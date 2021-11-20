In a photo that’s being widely circulated of Queen Elizabeth meeting with a general, eagle-eyed netizens have raised concerns as to why Her Majesty’s hands are so purple in colour. The 95-year-old monarch had hosted the Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter at Windsor Castle on November 19, after being ordered to rest for more than a month following a back sprain recently. In photographs released by the Buckingham Palace, the hands of both the General and the Queen can be seen in a purplish shade. The strange hue sparked a conversation on the Queen’s health and the illnesses associated with advanced age. Dr. Jay Verma, from the Shakespeare Medical Centre, was quoted by the Metro as saying, “It might be Raynaud’s phenomenon or just really cold hands. The purple is due to deoxygenated blood.” According to John Hopkins Medicine site, it causes decreased blood flow to the fingers in response to cold or stress. The National Health Service, UK, states that the phenomenon is not a serious condition and can be remedied quickly by keeping warm. It usually occurs in a cold climate which restricts blood flow and oxygen.

That didn’t stop users from expressing their concerns and discussing possible theories behind the strange shade.

The recent photos of the Queen with purple hands brings worry. I truly hope that she doesn't push herself. Please, let the mother of our modern nation rest.— NotMyKoDa (@NotMyKoDa1) November 18, 2021

The Queen now has zombie hands… wonder why?#boostershot https://t.co/RRVDj31TSd— Matthew Scarsbrook (@mgscarsbrook) November 17, 2021

Apparently the queen's hands have turned purple, doctors day it's ok though, apparently some lizards do that when they're feeling threatened.— Mike (@MikeTheLefty) November 19, 2021

Incidentally, the Queen has been spotted with purple hands in 2019, too, during a meeting with royals from Jordan. According to the Metro, Dr. Giuseppe Aragona, GP and Online Doctor for Prescription Doctor, said that reduced circulation, frail skin, exposed veins, bruises, a leakage of blood to the tissue beneath the skin are possible explanations behind the colour. “Blood which has a normal amount of oxygen is a deep red. However, low oxygenated blood is bluer which causes your skin to have a purple hue,” he added.

