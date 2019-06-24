Doctor Saves Life By Detecting Deadly Heart Condition Using an Apple Watch
The irregular rhythm notification feature on Apple Watch can check heart rhythms and send a notification if an irregular heart rhythm that appears to be atrial fibrillation (AFib) is identified.
The irregular rhythm notification feature on Apple Watch can check heart rhythms and send a notification if an irregular heart rhythm that appears to be atrial fibrillation (AFib) is identified.
In a first, a US doctor has saved a person's life by using Apple Watch Series 4 on his wrist to detect atrial fibrillation at a restaurant.
Atrial fibrillation, a deadly and often undiagnosed condition, can lead to strokes. The condition often remains hidden because many people do not experience symptoms.
The irregular rhythm notification feature on Apple Watch can check heart rhythms and send a notification if an irregular heart rhythm that appears to be atrial fibrillation (AFib) is identified.
"As a physician, it's much faster to put my #applewatch4 on someone else's wrist to detect disease (A. fib) than finding a ECG machine at a public restaurant! (Indeed, a true #mhealth guardian)," tweeted Tommy Korn MD, and ophthalmologist from San Diego, California.
As a physician, it’s much faster to put my #applewatch4 on someone else’s wrist to detect ❤️ disease (A. fib) than finding a ECG machine at a public restaurant! 😀 (Indeed, a true #mhealth guardian) pic.twitter.com/JLVD4JUYI9— Tommy Korn MD (@TommyKornMD) June 21, 2019
In the replies to his tweet, Korn said that the person diagnosed with A-fib was later doing fine.
Apple Watch Series 4 is now helping users in the US, Europe and Hong Kong take an electrocardiogram (ECG) right from their wrist, capturing heart rhythm in a moment when they experience symptoms like a rapid or skipped heart beat and helping to provide critical data to physicians.
The key health feature on Apple Watch is yet to arrive in India.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Central Bankers From Britain, France And Germany Want Scrutiny on Facebook For Libra Cryptocurrency
- Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Continues Its Heroic Run, Airport Security Stops Deepika Padukone
- Meet Scamp the Tramp, The Winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest 2019
- India vs Afghanistan: Sachin Tendulkar Disappointed by Dhoni-Jadhav Approach
- Pak PM's Aide Posts Old Photo of Sachin Tendulkar Thinking it's Imran Khan & Twitter Cannot Handle it
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s