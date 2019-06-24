Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Doctor Saves Life By Detecting Deadly Heart Condition Using an Apple Watch

The irregular rhythm notification feature on Apple Watch can check heart rhythms and send a notification if an irregular heart rhythm that appears to be atrial fibrillation (AFib) is identified.

IANS

Updated:June 24, 2019, 8:28 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Doctor Saves Life By Detecting Deadly Heart Condition Using an Apple Watch
The irregular rhythm notification feature on Apple Watch can check heart rhythms and send a notification if an irregular heart rhythm that appears to be atrial fibrillation (AFib) is identified.
Loading...

In a first, a US doctor has saved a person's life by using Apple Watch Series 4 on his wrist to detect atrial fibrillation at a restaurant.

Atrial fibrillation, a deadly and often undiagnosed condition, can lead to strokes. The condition often remains hidden because many people do not experience symptoms.

The irregular rhythm notification feature on Apple Watch can check heart rhythms and send a notification if an irregular heart rhythm that appears to be atrial fibrillation (AFib) is identified.

"As a physician, it's much faster to put my #applewatch4 on someone else's wrist to detect disease (A. fib) than finding a ECG machine at a public restaurant! (Indeed, a true #mhealth guardian)," tweeted Tommy Korn MD, and ophthalmologist from San Diego, California.

In the replies to his tweet, Korn said that the person diagnosed with A-fib was later doing fine.

Apple Watch Series 4 is now helping users in the US, Europe and Hong Kong take an electrocardiogram (ECG) right from their wrist, capturing heart rhythm in a moment when they experience symptoms like a rapid or skipped heart beat and helping to provide critical data to physicians.

The key health feature on Apple Watch is yet to arrive in India.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram