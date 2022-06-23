Doctor Shares Night Shift Horror Story of Patient's Penis Tattoo

Being a doctor, one has to deal with all kinds of situations that can be challenging, as well as, traumatising. A doctor has shared one such incident where he was left baffled after spotting something unusual on the penis of one of his patients, reported LABbible. Dr Benjamin Schmidt, who hails from St. Louis of Missouri in the US, recounted the bizarre day when he was working on a night shift. In a TikTok video, Dr Schmidt said that he was attending to a patient who complained of backache and pain while urinating.

As it was not normal for a man to experience pain while peeing, Dr Schmidt tried to assess the patient’s condition. He sought the man’s consent to perform a genital examination on him and diagnose the problem. However, Dr Schmidt was oblivious to what he was going to witness next.

On doing a closer inspection of the man’s genitalia, Dr Schmidt was left stumped after noticing a black spot on his penis. “I’m looking and there’s this black spot on this guy’s penis, so I asked him, ‘Have you ever noticed this black spot on your penis before?’” said Dr Schmidt.

The spot was not something the doctor dealt with on a daily basis. So, at first, Dr Schmidt thought he had made some rare diagnosis but the patient soon clarified. He bent over to see what Dr Schmidt was so puzzled about and then laughed as it turned out to be his scorpion tattoo. The patient said he got the tattoo in Vietnam and it wasn’t something alarming.

Hearing this, Dr Schmidt heaved a sigh of relief but was still quite surprised. “It was the quickest I’ve gone from concerned to relieved to a bit grossed out and unnerved,” Dr Schmidt said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.