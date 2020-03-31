'You May Say I'm a Dreamer': Doctor Singing John Lennon's 'Imagine' is Going Viral

A video of a US doctor singing John Lennon’s Imagine is generating a lot of buzz.

Dr Elvis, who works at Mayo Clinic, a Healthcare Facility based in Rochester, Minnesota, US, has shared the video on the photo-sharing platform.

In the clip, the doctor is seen singing his heart out while another doctor accompanies him on the piano.

In a heartwarming caption, he writes, “In life, there are so many things that divide us. Religion, race, politics, social status and many more....But today a global pandemic brings us all together as one”.

He further emphasises on how these times will test the medical system and how the people working in this industry will be more stressed.

“Over the next few months, our health care system will be tested. Many lives will be lost. Health care providers will be under an incredible amount of stress to save thousands of people. But when times are as dark as they are today, nothing shines brighter than the human spirit,” he said.

Giving hope to history followers he stated that it is the unity of the people, which will stand through these testing times. “There is something beautiful about a collective struggle. And the beauty in what we are facing today is that the only way to overcome this pandemic is for us to all come together as one”.

Till now, a total of over 7 lakh 80 thousand people have been affected by the deadly coronavirus, while over 37 thousand people have scummed due to the same.



