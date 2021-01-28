Doctor Who Got Scolded By Wife in Viral Video Says Not Taking Vaccine is a Laughing Matter

Dr KK Aggarwal has shot to fame overnight after his video of getting scolded by his wife for getting vaccinated without her went viral on social media on Wednesday. In he video, he can be seen trying to pacify his agitated wife by telling her that he will take her for vaccination on Monday, she refuses to listen. He receives an earful from her before he hangs up.

Now, the doctor, who is senior cardiologist and recipient of Padma Shri award, has spoken about the viral video and has taken it in good humour. "I am glad i provided people with a moment of levity in these tough times, after all laughter is the best medicine," he wrote on Twitter.

"While you have enjoyed a laugh a my expense, at something which was nothing but my wife's concern towards my life and safety, I would urge each one of you to take the vaccine when you get the chance," he wrote.

The doctor is glad that he has been able to "educate" people about the importance of taking a vaccine through an accidental but viral video. "I am happy to learn that this episode educated millions on the importance of the vaccine, something that has been my mission as a doctor," he wrote in a social media post.

The doctor educated millions about another fact as well, don't take your wife's call when you are on a live session.

"I truly believe and I am sure that all of you will agree that not taking the vaccine is and shoud be a bigger laughing matter," he said. We agree on that. Vaccine is all that kept hope alive in the past year and when it is here, apprehension shouldn't take over sense.