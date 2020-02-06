Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Doctor Wraps up Wedding in 10 Minutes, Rushes to Hospital to Treat Coronavirus Patients

A doctor in China gave priority to his duty to treat patients suffering from coronavirus and gave up his wedding celebrations.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 6, 2020, 1:19 PM IST
Doctor Wraps up Wedding in 10 Minutes, Rushes to Hospital to Treat Coronavirus Patients
Representative photo

Health emergency is at its all-time high in China where coronavirus has claimed 563 lives and infected 28,018. One of the youngest victims of cornovirus is a baby born on February 2. The baby born in Wuhan city, the epicenter of coronavirus in China, has been diagnosed with the disease just 30 hours after being born.

Amid this, a doctor in China gave priority to his duty to treat patients suffering from coronavirus and gave up his wedding celebrations.

According to a report in China Times, a couple in Heze, Shandong quickly finished their wedding rituals within 10-minutes in the morning of January 30 after which the groom rushed to hospital to treat coronavirus patients flooding several hospitals across China.

The couple decided to go ahead with the wedding as it was planned before the outbreak. The wedding only had five people in attendance including the groom, Li Zhiqiang, the bride Yu Hongyan and their parents. No relatives or friends were invited to the wedding.

According to the report, Li Zhiqiang works as an obstetrics clinician at the Second Hospital of Shandong University.

After his super-short wedding, Li Zhiqiang did not wait for lunch with his newly-wed wife and instead chose to rush to the hospital to treat patients diagnosed with coronavirus crisis.

His bride, Yu Hongyan, agreed to him keeping the wedding simple. Photos of newlywed couple were shared in social media where both of them were seen posing with masks on their faces.

Coronavirus is not just restricted in China but has spread in over 20 countries including India, Russia, Britain, and the US. In India, three cases of coronavirus were reported in Kerala.

The Indian government has issued a statement saying that all visas issued to Chinese passport holders coming from anywhere in the world, including regular (sticker) and e-visa issued before February 5, have been suspended with immediate effect.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

