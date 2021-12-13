Doctors at Hyderabad Hospital Perform Pioneering 'Breathing Lung' Transplant

In a first of its kind operation in India, doctors at a Secunderabad hospital performed a ‘breathing lung transplantation’ on a middle-aged patient, paving the way for more such pioneering medical advancement in the country. The operation was performed by doctors at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Secunderabad who said that such a procedure was done for the first time in India. The patient was operated upon by the director of the Lung Transplant programme Dr Sandeep Attawar and his team.

So what involves a breathing lung transplant? Such a procedure happens when a donated lung is run through a sealed machine that reconditions the organ and enhances it with a nutrient solution that contains antibiotics and other treating agents that remove all traces of infection from the lung. The air passages can be cleaned using bronchoscopy as well as other tests conducted on the organ to assess it. Finally the lung is cooled and then transplanted into the patient.

This process increases almost 30 percent chances of increasing the number of usable organs, Dr Attawar told NDTV. Very few institutes in the US, Canada and Austria actually make use of this particular procedure to conduct transplant surgeries and Hyderabad has carved a place as the ‘lung transplant capital’ in the country.

Back in September, the first successful lung transplant in eastern India was performed in Kolkata. One Deepak Halder, 48, had a successful lung transplant at the Medica Superspecialty Hospital on September 20. According to sources, the two lungs were flown from Surat, Gujarat, by air ambulance and another great record was set by the hospital by successfully transplanting two lungs at the same time.

The deadly Covid-19 infection has also ravaged lungs in many vulnerable patients but among many such positive instances, a doctor at a private hospital in Bengaluru underwent a double lung transplant. Dr Sanath Kumar, a 30-year-old anaesthetist and intensivist got operated upon by a team of specialists with the Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru and KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute in Hyderabad and co-incidentally, Dr Attawar was the lead doctor who performed the transplant in Dr.Kumar’s case.

