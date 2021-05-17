Doctors Groove to 'Seeti Maar' Song From Salman Khan-starrer Radhe, Disha Patani Hails 'Real Heroes'

The doctors and other medical staff have continued to deal with the overburdened hospitals with patients as India is witnessing a daily surge of over 2.5 lakhs new COVID-19 cases over the past few days. The situation arising due to a shortage of medical supplies coupled with scarcity of beds in hospitals has put a huge pressure on doctors and other frontline workers, who are battling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with a smile and hope of a better future in coming days. COVID wards of hospitals look gloomy and the situation in the wards remain depressing and exhausting for doctors treating the patients even at a high risk of contracting the contagious infection.

Even as the situation is improving a little better due to a fall in active caseload of COVID-19, the overall situation remains ‘grim’ as country is still recording over 4000 deaths on a daily basis. Amidst such uncertain and fearful atmosphere, a video has gone viral showing a group of doctors dancing to the popular song Seeti Maar from the recently released movie Radhe starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The video is garnering praise from netizens and being considered as a ray of positivity in these testing times.

The video shared on Instagram shows a group of doctors wearing scrubs and masks dancing energetically to the Salman and Disha-starrer peppy track.

The video was shared on May 14 and has received over 36,900 views and counting. The netizens continue to laud the dance moves of the doctors and appreciated their spirit. Many users said that video has uplifted their mood while some showed appreciation for the clip by sharing heart emojis in the comments.

“Good one doctors … indeed a stress buster for u n us ..real heroes,” said an Instagram user. “Huge hit dance number of Telugu. Good to see it’s providing some relaxation to our overburdened Doctors,” commented another.

Actor Disha Patani, who is also Khan’s co-star in the film, took note of the video and shared it on her Instagram stories and said, “Wow! Our real heroes.”

According to Union Health Ministry’s latest data, India on Monday reported 281,386 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of reported cases to to 24,965,463. Total fatalities reached2,74,390 as the country recorded 4,106 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases has come down to 3,516,997 from Sunday’s 3,618,458.

