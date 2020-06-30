Doctors Day 2020: 5 Videos that Show Doctors Dancing to Release Stress during Pandemic

In India, Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1. During these unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic, the world has realised and acknowledged the importance of doctors more than ever. It is due to the unconditional service of the medical staff that the world has been trying to brave a pandemic as fatal as this one.

What makes doctors our heroes is their ability to take on challenges, come what may. Here are a few incidents wherein doctors grooved to either beat the stress or to celebrate a patients recovery:

1. 60 Doctors Dance

A heartwarming video shared by an Instagram page The Ministry of Memories shows 60 doctors from various parts of India dancing to the tunes of Happy" by Pharrel Williams. These doctors are from various cities in India including, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Kanyakumari, Nagpur, Surat, Indore, Agra, Prayagraj, and others.

2. Dance in ICU Ward

The intensive care unit staff of Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center was seen dancing in the ICU after two of the patients that they were taking care of were stabilised and were able to breathe without any ventilator support. The video was shared by Nida Qadir who is an academic intensivist at UCLA. The short clip had gone viral in no time

3. 100 Doctors in Tamil Nadu Dance to Release Stress

The coronavirus warriors are not only physically but also are mentally exhausted. Treating patients suffering from coronavirus can be both scary and stressful at the same time. So in order to get some relief of the mental stress 100 doctors across Tamil Nadu made their dance videos and a compilation of the same was posted on social media portals to bring a smile to other people’s face.