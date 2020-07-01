Doctor’s Day 2020: Here are 5 Portals You Can Avail for Online Healthcare Consultation

During these times of crisis around the global pandemic, one thing we all realize is the importance of doctors and healthstaff. Also, in the present scenario where clinic visits are difficult, we feel there's the need of an online medical facility. Telemedicine can serve as an interim solution when you can connect to physicians and access health services for non-emergency issues. These platforms offer fast, easy, convenient access when your primary care medic isn’t available. With the help of few online reliable portals, you can connect to real doctors and seek remote healthcare services.

Here’s a listing of apps you can search and download for doctor appointment and consultation online from any location:

1. Practo.com – Online doctors’ appointment service covers most regions in the country. Patients will receive booking notifications and reminders in SMS and Email as well.

2. DocSuggest – Another online service to search doctors and make instant appointments for Bangalore, Delhi/NCR, Hyderabad and Mumbai. The portal also has a working application to book appointments on the phone.

3. NamasteDoc – Online appointment service where one can search doctors by entering the name, hospital or specialty. The service is currently available in Delhi/NCR area, Mumbai and Jaipur.

4. Medecure.com – A free doctor search and fix appointment, for Maharashtra state - Mumbai, Pune and Ahmednagar regions only. Users can also access the portal to ask doctors queries online and do drug search.

5. Helpingdoc.com – Doctors appointment online service in Delhi/NCR area only. The service reduces wait-time at a specialist’s clinic helping patients to see a doctor soon. It provides real-time confirmation and pre-filled information.