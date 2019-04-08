Doctors Extract Three Live Bees Living in Woman's Eye and Feeding on Her Tears

If you are one of those people who freak out easily when it comes to strange objects inside the human eye, you should probably scroll away. This one is not for the light-hearted.In an incident that comes straight out of Freddie Kruger's Book of Nightmares, doctors in China have extracted three live bees from a woman's eye.Yes, you read that right. Before being extracted, the bees were ALIVE - living, breathing and FEEDING - inside the woman's eye. Feeding on what, you ask?The woman's tears.The bees lodged themselves inside the socket of her eye when she had been out pulling weeds. According to doctors at the Fooyin University Hospital in Pingtung, Taiwan who operated on the insect-infested eye, this is the first time live insects have been found inside a human eye, UK daily, The Sun, reported.As per the woman's account, her eye swelled up and started itching as soon as she was done pulling weeds. While the doctors were able to save her eye and vision, the incident soon led to bacterial infections and inflammation in the woman's cornea.Even though eyes are among the most delicate organs in the human body, humans often find ways to put and even forget weird objects inside their eyes. Take for example, a woman from Scotland was diagnosed with a cyst in the eye which recently turned out to be a thin contact lens stuck inside her eyelid for a whopping 28 years.