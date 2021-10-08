Doctors Find Cement in Man's Body After he Complained of Chest Pain

Doctors found a 4-inch piece of cement in a 56-year-old man’s heart who went to the emergency room after experiencing two days of chest pain. He was also experiencing breathing issues a month ago. Through surgery, the doctors removed the piece of cement from his heart recently. According to a report in a prestigious peer-reviewed medical journal, the concrete piece that was causing chest pain had leaked into a man’s body from spinal surgery.

A week before this incident, the man, whose identity was not revealed by the journal, had undergone a spinal surgery known as kyphoplasty. In this surgery, doctors treat spine injuries by injecting a special medical cement into damaged vertebrae. It is used to treat a spinal compression fracture.

During Kyphoplasty, the cement had leaked into the patient’s body. It became hard and later travelled to his heart causing chest pain.

According to the report published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the man was rushed to hospital after he experienced chest pain and breathing problems. The surgeons found a concrete piece as the reason for the chest pain. They located a thin, sharp, cylindrical 4-inch piece of cement, removed it and also repaired the damage to the patient’s heart.

The report authors — Gabe Weininger and John A. Elefteriades, M.D., Ph.D. — at the Yale University School of Medicine said that the cement had pierced the upper right chamber of his heart and his right lung in the very “unusual” medical event.

The man, who underwent the surgery, has now “nearly recovered”. He does not have any additional complications now, a report published in the journal on October 2 stated.

After kyphoplasty, cement leakage can happen, however, it is an extremely rare complication, the report stated.

