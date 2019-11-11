Doctors Find Huge 5-Inch Tapeworm Living Inside Man's Brain for More than a Decade

Following a 26-year-old Oregon woman finding parasitic worms in her eyes, a man in China who had been experiencing seizures and other strange symptoms for years, was diagnosed as having a parasite living in his brains, by doctors.

According to a report in Fox News, doctors discovered that the man had a rare parasite living in his brain, which had likely been there for more than a decade.

The native for Guangzhou, China, said he began feeling numb on the left side of his body since 2007, reported Fox News, adding that following that, he started developing more worrisome symptoms, including blackouts and seizures.

However, doctors failed to find the underlying cause of his illness.

In 2018, doctors finally discovered an almost 5-inch-ling tapeworm in his brain and he was diagnosed with sparganosis. It is a type of infection caused by the tapeworm larvae known as Spirometra.

The Live Science report cited Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which says that humans are rarely infected by Spirometra, which are native to the intestines of dogs and cats.

However, according to the report, there are changes of humans getting infected if they consume contaminated water. Humans can also get in contact with it if they consume a meal that is undercooked meat. The parasite is found in animals like frogs and snakes. Humans who consume such animals are prone to get this infection as they are hosts to the worms.

According to CDC, Spirometra larvae can travel anywhere in the body, including eyes, urinary tract, lungs, abdomen as well as the Central Nervous System.

Doctors removed the tapeworm following a 2-hour surgery. Fox News cited an interview Dr Gu Youming gave to AisaWire, where he said that the live tapeworm was moving in the person's brain and they had to remove all of it, otherwise the leftover part could grow again.

