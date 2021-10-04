Doctors in Lithuania Remove 1Kg Nails, Screws and Knives From Man’s Stomach

In a bizarre medical incident, doctors in Lithuania operated on a man who complained of severe abdominal pain and found almost 1 kilogram of screws, knives, nails, and nuts inside hisstomach. The man was admitted to the Klaipeda University Hospital, Baltic Port City, where he underwent surgery that led to the revelation.

According to a local media report, the man started swallowing these metal pieces roughly one month ago. Some of the metal pieces that the doctors retrieved from the man’s stomach measured up to 10 centimeters in size.

“The metal objects found inside the human body is not a unique case. However, such a huge quantity surely makes it unique. The metal pieces damaged the inner walls of the stomach. After a three-hour-long operation, all-metal pieces were removed, and the patient is in a stable condition now,” Sarunas Dailidenas told local media.

According to the surgeons, removing foreign objects from the stomach does not take that long, but in this case, it took almost three hours as the doctors had to find and remove each and every metal piece that ranged from 2mm to 10cm.

The doctors said the man did not reveal that he had swallowed nails and only told about the abdominal pain. However, doctors later found about 1 kilogram of nails through an X-ray which shocked them. The patient is now kept under observation and is also being provided some psychological assistance by the hospital, the report added.

Algirdas Slepavicius, the doctor heading the Abdominal and Endocrine Surgery department at the Klaipeda University Hospital, mentioned that while this particular case was unique, the case of foreign objects found in people’s stomachs is not rare. The most common object found in the stomach is coins and needles. He also mentioned cases where prisoners have swallowed forks and spoons to escape the detention center for some time.

