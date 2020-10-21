Doctors in Netherlands May Have Discovered Fourth Set of Salivary Glands

In a breakthrough invention, a group of researchers from Netherlands has discovered, what was previously all out of our knowledge, a fourth set of salivary glands at the nook where the nasal cavity meets the throat.

If this recent discovery of the new organs by the Netherlands Cancer Institute turns out to be true, then it'll be the first of its kinds in three decades, reports the New York Times.

As per our knowledge and all the previous discoveries, human body has three sets of salivary glands, one under each ear, one under the jaws and one under the tongues. Now the evidence of the fourth set is likely to open further more avenues for understanding the human anatomy in a clearer manner.

The findings were first noted down in a study that was published last month in the journal, Radiotherapy and Oncology, where the study author and surgeon, Dr. Matthijs Valstar, was conducting a study on prostrate cancer.

While studying a highly-detailed head, Dr Valstar and his team found an unusual tissue-like structure over the Eustachian tube and it appeared to connect the throat to the ear, reports the New York Post.

A further delving into the images revealed that the organs looked quite similar to salivary glands and even seemed to connect to a duct, suggestive of salivary flow.

However, the location of these glands aren't "very accessible" and requires "very sensitive imaging" to detect it.

Valstar also notes that this recent finding can also provide as an explanation as to why patients diagnosed with cancer in the head or neck undergoing radio therapy often suffer from chronic dry mouth. Doctors, unaware of these obscure glands, never attempted "to spare them" whatsoever.

Salivary glands are very delicate tissues, which are driving forces for "a lot of things that make you enjoy life".

Hence, during any kind of treatment or surgery, doctors take utmost care to not damage these tissues.

However, Dr Valstar's peers including Dr. Alvand Hassankhani, a radiologist at the University of Pennsylvania, have refused to term this a new discovery as they point out that the entire salivary network comprises of 1,000 other minior glands and it's not possible to have all of their images through every day scanning. Speaking to Times, he said that Dr Valstar may have stumbled upon an imaging technique that makes it appear clearer and better.