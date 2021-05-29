Doctor Duo's Hilarious Spin to Classic Mohammad Rafi-Asha Song is Just What We Need Today

Doctors and other frontline workers have been battling the lethal virus since last year and often it takes a toll on their own well-being but we have still seen them carrying on with their selfless sacrifice and saving lives. But amidst all of this there have been several incidents of doctors trying to use music, dance and games to help put a smile on the faces of millions. In a similar instance, a pair of doctors from Chandigarh have put up a duet song on social media that has gone viral and is now providing joy to many. The video of the same was uploaded on Twitter by a social media user named @ikaveri and has soon become a hit with over 8,000 views and many comments.

The doctors, the user mentioned were Dr Raman Abrol(left) and Dr Biman Saikia, who both hail from Chandigarh.

These two are doctors and I really enjoyed their duet pic.twitter.com/N530qcA1AK— Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) May 28, 2021

The duo are seen singing the track “Aaja Panchhi Akela Hai’ from the film ‘Nau Do Gyarah’ sung by Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhonsle and starring actors Dev Anand and Kalpana Kartik. They both sang the song beautifully and in sync with each other despite not being present physically together. Also, while performing the song, Dr Saikia also adds his own humourous take in it in order to make it more fun. At one point when Dr Abrol sings the signature line of ‘Oo aaja panchi akela hai’, Saikia chips in with a fun line at this point with saying,"Bhabi maregi, pichle hafte hi th miley thee (Sister-in-law will scold us, we just met last week).

The duo carry on with their ‘jugalbandi’ and also continue their hilarious banter where they plan to meet-up and enjoy a drink or two.

The song soon became a hit among Twitter users who praised the doctors for their fun banter through the old song.

Simply brilliant. Timing sense and nuances amazing. Thanks for sharing. Really Really Enjoyed it. 😊— Doc_AS (@bestbabydoc) May 28, 2021

दो जिंदादिल डॉक्टर्स। इनके मरीज कितने जल्दी स्वस्थ होते होंगे। नमन— Prakash kumar sinha (@prakashsinha14) May 28, 2021

Heheh how awesome!— Coalemus (@NewwIndiaa) May 28, 2021

Enjoyed a lot— Subhendu Mukherjee (@subhendujee) May 29, 2021

Last month, a delightful video featuring two medical students went viral across social networking sites. The video showed two medicos from Kerala bringing joy by dancing enthusiastically to Boney M classic’s Rasputin. Naveen K Razak and Janaki M Omkumarare were the brilliant dancers in the clip who were busting some cool moves in their scrubs.

