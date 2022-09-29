Doctors Remove 63 Spoons From Muzaffarnagar Man's Stomach after Two-hour Long Surgery

In a bizarre incident, several headless spoons were recovered from the stomach and intestine of a Muzaffarnagar resident, reported Hindustan Times. A total of 63 headless spoons were retrieved by a team of doctors in a Meerut-based private hospital. The surgery was successful and the patient seemed stable. According to the same report, he will be released from the hospital in a few days. A surgeon—who was part of the team of doctors who performed the surgery–divulged a few more details about the patient.

Dr. Rakesh Khurana revealed that the patient, Vijay Chauhan, is “a native of Bopara village in Muzaffarnagar.” According to the doctor, Chauhan approached them with abdominal pain approximately a fortnight ago and was recommended surgery to relieve him. Dr. Khurana said,” During the inspection, we suspected the presence of some foreign material in his stomach and recommended surgery.”

However, Chauhan didn’t seem to aid the advice of the doctors in the first instance. According to Dr. Khurana, Chauhan returned to the hospital complaining of severe pain. The surgeon explained that upon a second investigation they learned of the presence of several spoons in his abdominal area. He said,” A re-examination confirmed the presence of a spoon-like material (in his stomach and intestines). On Sunday, we took out 62 headless spoons from his stomach and one from his intestine. It is the first such case I have come across.”

The surgeon further explained that Chauhan was a drug addict was undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation centre in Shamli for the past seven months. Dr. Khurana, however, ascertained that it wasn’t clear as to why the patient had swallowed the headless spoons or what the reason behind it was. Chauhan’s alleged contradicting accounts made the situation harder to determine. Dr.Khurana further revealed that Chauhan said that the “staffers at the rehabilitation center forced him to swallow spoons.” In yet another explanation, Chauhan “confessed to swallowing spoons at his own will.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here