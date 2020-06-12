Doctors Remove 70 Magnetic Balls from 11-Year-Old Boy's Bladder in China

In a bizarre incidentn doctors in China removed as many as 70 magnetic balls from an 11-year-old boy’s bladder.

According to a report published in South China Morning Post, the incident was brought to light after the boy complained of pain in his stomach, after which he was taken to Zhejiang University’s School of Medicine Affiliated Children’s Hospital.

After an X-ray of his bladder, the boy confessed that he had inserted the magnetic balls in his penis out of curiosity. Each of these balls were 5mm in diameter.

All the balls were removed from his system after a two-hour-long minimally invasive operation.

Tao Chang, a surgeon at the hospital told the South China Morning Post, “The balls stick to each other and it’s difficult to remove them as a whole lump, so at the beginning we could only pick up two or three at a time. After we had taken out around 50 balls, the remaining ones formed a line and we took those out in one go.”

The surgeon also revealed that they come across such cases twice or thrice a year. The average age group of boys who do such acts is between 10 to 15 years.

Tao also mentioned that the kind of things that boys insert range from electric wires, needles, ear scoop etc. He also mentioned that a boy’s penis can allow an object with a diameter of up to 7-8mm to pass through it.