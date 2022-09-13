CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Doctors Remove Bottle of Deodorant from 27-year-old Man's Stomach in Kolkata
2-MIN READ

Doctors Remove Bottle of Deodorant from 27-year-old Man's Stomach in Kolkata

By: Saradindu Ghosh

News18.com

Last Updated: September 13, 2022, 14:43 IST

Kolkata, India

In X-ray report doctors see, there is a whole bottle inside the stomach. (Credits: News18)

In X-ray report doctors see, there is a whole bottle inside the stomach. (Credits: News18)

The young man came to the emergency department on Wednesday with abdominal pain. The doctors immediately admitted him and decided to undergo surgery.

A bottle of deodorant was taken out of a young man’s stomach. Yes, you read that right. The doctors of Burdwan Medical College Hospital removed it by surgery. The bottle was inserted through the rectum following which abdominal pain began. The doctors decided to have the bottle removed surgically.

The 27-year-old from Parthapratima in South 24 Parganas visited the Burdwan Medical College Hospital for treatment. He is currently healthy. However, the doctors said that he will be kept under observation for seven days. The young man came to the emergency department on Wednesday with abdominal pain. The doctors immediately admitted him and decided to undergo surgery.

A bottle of deodorant was taken out of a young man's stomach! The doctors of Burdwan Medical College Hospital removed it by surgery. (Credits: News18)

In the X-ray report, doctors saw a whole bottle burried inside the stomach. It was about seven and a half inches long, including the lid. The bottle was removed from the stomach in a two-hour surgery. As a result, the esophagus of the young man was also damaged. That too was surgically fixed. The intestines were also affected which will require surgery in the future.

In the X-ray report, doctors see, that there is a whole bottle inside the stomach. It is about seven and a half inches long, including the lid. (Credits: News18)
The bottle was removed from the stomach in a two-hour surgery. The patient is currently stable. (Credits: News18)

But how did that deodorant bottle get in?

Doctor Arindam Ghosh said, for some reason, the bottle of deodorant entered through the rectum twenty days ago. Since then he was suffering from stomach pain. He came to Burdwan for treatment. Hospital Superintendent Tapas Ghosh said, “This was a big deal for us, we treated him with uttermost care.”

The bottle of deodorant entered through the rectum twenty days ago. Since then he was suffering from stomach pain. (Credits: News18)

It is known that the person spent twenty days with a bottle of deodorant in his stomach. As a result, he was not able to respond to the call of nature for the last week. His condition was getting worse by the day. The doctors said that the young man’s life could have been at risk had he not approached the medics. A quick operation was subsequently decided.

The patient’s family added: “We are happy with the treatment provided by the hospital. Government hospitals usually delay the process. But they were very prompt.”

first published:September 13, 2022, 14:43 IST
last updated:September 13, 2022, 14:43 IST