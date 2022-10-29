Doctors Remove 'Coconut-sized' Tumour From 72-year-old Bihar Man's Thyroid Gland

Turns out a 72-year-old man from Bihar, who was facing severe problems while breathing and swallowing for six months, had a tumour in his Thyroid gland. The resident of the Begusarai district underwent surgery at a private hospital, Sri Gangaram in Delhi. Fortunately, despite facing several challenges, the doctors were successfully able to remove the ‘coconut-sized’ tumour and they even managed to save the patient’s voice.

Last month when Raghubir’s health problems aggravated, he was brought to the Department of ENT and Head, Neck Onco Surgery at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. According to the doctors, the man has been leading a normal life ever since the operation was performed. Although he is taking thyroid medications.

The consultant of the hospital’s ENT department, Dr. Sangeet Aggarwal said even though he has operated on about 250 such cases over the years, this one was unique. “This was a unique case in terms of weight and size, wherein the normal butterfly-shaped thyroid gland, which normally weighs 10-15 gm and is of 3-4 cm size, became larger than a coconut with a size of 18-20 cm,” he said, according to Times of India. It took about three hours to complete the surgery.

Mentioning that the biggest challenge was to save his voice while removing the tumour, Dr. Sangeet added that they successfully managed to save his bilateral vocal cord nerves. The doctors also faced issues in controlling the excessive bleeding as the tumour was filled with multiple blood vessels. As per the reports, the patient’s trachea (windpipe) was compressed, and therefore the doctors used a special technique for anaesthesia.

Dr. Sangeet further mentioned that another huge challenge that is usually faced in such types of huge tumours is the “preservation of calcium and maintaining parathyroid glands.” The thyroid glands are located in front of the throat.

