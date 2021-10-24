Doctors Remove Hairball from Stomach of Girl Who Started Eating Hair Due to Depression

A girl who had started eating her hair while suffering from depression, had an enormous hairball removed from her stomach a few years ago. Now, she has developed the exact same problem and another hairball weighing around 500 grams had to be removed from her stomach in a surgery at the New Civil Hospital, Surat. According to the surgeons, she was diagnosed with the same problem four years ago, when a hairball of almost the same size was removed from her stomach. According to doctors, the girl started eating her hair owing to depression. This rare disorder is known as Trichobezoar, and it occurs when a mentally unstable person obsessively pulls out their hair and eats it, which then accumulates in the stomach in the shape of a lump. In September, a similar case was treated at Lucknow’s Balrampur hospital where a 17-year-old girl was suffering from the same disorder.

The 16-year-old girl, who is a resident of the Ghod Dod Road area, had stopped eating and had lost a lot of weight. Upon examination, doctors discovered the hairball in her stomach. She was brought to the NCH where she was operated upon.

“It is a rare case in which the girl had developed the same problem twice due to her habit of eating hairs. After the previous surgery, the family did not get her treated for depression hence she continued eating hair,” Dr Nimesh Verma of NCH told The Times of India.

Her father died a year ago and her mother works as a maid in a private clinic.

