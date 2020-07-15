Doctors Remove Live Worm Lodged in Woman's Tonsil after She Ate Seafood

In one of the strangest incidents, a Japanese woman visited a doctor complaining of a soar throat, only to find out that there's a worm wriggling inside her tonsil.

According to a report in The Guardian, doctors at the St Luke’s International Hospital, Tokyo, found the worm to be still alive after removing it with a pair of tweezers from the left tonsil of the 25-year-old woman.

The 38 mm (1.5 inches) long worm was identified as a nematode roundworm – one of several parasites infect people after consuming raw fish or meat.

As per a case study published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, the worm when removed was in the fourth stage of its larva, while the infection was caused by its third-stage larva, which was present in a sashimi dish consumed by the woman five days prior to the operation.

ALSO READ: 23-Year-Old Woman Had a 6-Inch Live Worm Removed from Her Brain

However, medics and scientists have stated that there has been a rise in the number of such incidents after the consumption of sushi and other raw or undercooked fish and seafood dishes has gained popularity worldwide.

A CNN report states the illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood is called Anisakiasis.