Does Apple iPhone Weather App Really Skip 69 Degree Fahrenheit?

If it is a nice cold temperature about 20.5 degrees celsius out there and the inbuilt weather app in your iPhone has the display unit set in Fahrenheit, it turns out you will not be able to see when the temperature reaches 69 degrees. The app will weirdly round it off to 70. The behaviour was reported on the app on several versions of iOS, including iOS 14.6. Whether Apple is intentionally avoiding the number 69 to steal its users the opportunity of the 69 related jokes or it is a bug in the app, is not clear yet.

However, some people on Twitter pointed out a possible explanation that because the source data is in celsius, the conversion automatically rounds off the nearest value to 69 — 69.8 to 70. Marc-André Dufresne, a developer and tech enthusiast, responded to Verge’s writer saying: “If that is the cause, you should not be seeing 65, 67, 71, 74 either, for example.”

The formula from Celcius to Fahrenheit conversion is (0°C × 9/5) + 32 = 32°F. So, if the app takes input from temperature data in Celcius, 20 degrees celsius will convert to 68 degrees Fahrenheit, but 21 degrees celsius would convert to 69.8 degrees Fahrenheit. If the app does not display values in decimal, it would round it off to 70 degrees Fahrenheit. This means that a bunch of values will not be displayed. For example, 60, 62, 65, 69, 71, 78, 80, 87 and all others that go beyond .5 in their decimal values do not appear at all.

However, the website from where Apple’s weather app fetched data, which is Weather.com, shows all the Fahrenheit values on their web pages. The inbuilt weather app, however, does not display other not as funny numbers such as 65 and 71 as well, which indicates that the above explanation may be correct.

When the popular tech YouTuber MKBHD aka Marques Brownlee tweeted about this, several users claimed that the “error" had been fixed.

Brownlee, in a follow-up tweet, informed regarding the same stating that the “bug" had been “fixed" in the iOS 15 update.

Nonetheless, the involvement of the number 69 has made the behaviour of the app interesting. So much so that a technology news website The Verge has reported it and even sought the smartphone manufacturer company’s response about it.

Recently many users have claimed that the temperature “issue" seems to have resolved for some reason.

