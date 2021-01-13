Does Barbie Have a Girlfriend? The Internet is Going Wild Over an Old, Viral Photo

The Internet has suddenly discovered that 'Barbie has a girlfriend'. And, it's now full of memes - all gleeful ones filled with love and pride. We all know that Barbie, the doll, created in 1959, often critized for her unrealistic body size, is also almost an icon. So naturally, the Internet was overjoyed.

Everyone got excited.

JUST LEARNED BARBIE HAS A GIRLFRIEND pic.twitter.com/xBZ6U2hdOL — sarah ↯ IS GONNA CRY (@kissevermore) January 11, 2021

BIIIIIIIITCH BARBIE HAS A GIRLFRIEND???? SHUT THE FRONT DOOR THAT'S CUTE AF 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JDG8BIaJDv — NeonBrownnn (@wouldyouAMorFMM) January 12, 2021

2021 already started feeling better for many.

barbie chopped off her hair and got a girlfriend suddenly 2021 has a redemption https://t.co/yUVsbAhycb — adrianna. (@FlNESSAA) January 12, 2021

There were some suggestions too.

now that barbie has a girlfriend can ken and ryan please date !!!? there was so much potential there — angé⁷ (@gingsph4tass) January 12, 2021

Barbie started trending on Twitter, almost instantly. Like everything else on the Internet, viral photos have a way of making comebacks. Turns out, it was an photo of Barbie with another female doll wearing "Love Wins" shirts that had resurfaced.

Now, here's the story behind that photo. The photo portrays Barbie as an ally rather than a member of the LGBTQ community.

Back in November of 2017, the official @BarbieStyle Instagram account (which showcases the doll's outfits and partnerships) launched a campaign with fashion blogger and author Aimee Song. This t-shirt she created for Pride Month was the "Love Wins" design. It was the one featured on the @BarbieStyle account a few months later.

When asked about Barbie's sexuality, Mattel had told the Guardian that Barbie's an “inclusive brand that celebrates diversity, kindness, and acceptance."

Tonight we're learning that Barbie can be her full self when you kick the white supremacists off of Twitter. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 12, 2021

But, who cares? Today's a good day.