Does Black Hole Make Sound While Erupting in Space? NASA Audio is Here to Haunt You

Now, studying black holes is no longer all about numbers and complex charts, as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has now converted astronomical data into audible sounds. The American space agency recently released the sonification of a black hole present at the centre of the Perseus galaxy cluster for the first time. For those who are unfamiliar with the term, sonification is basically translating astronomical data into sound. The sonification was released for NASA’s Black Hole Week this year.

The Perseus galaxy cluster has long been associated with sound. Astronomers found out that ripples were formed in the cluster’s hot gas due to the pressure waves sent out by the black hole. These ripples could be translated into a note of some 57 octaves below middle C, which is not audible to human ears. So, the new sonification by NASA added more notes to this ‘black hole sound machine’ making it audible.

We have always learned that most of the space has vacuum and thus it doesn’t offer any medium for the sound to travel. However, a galaxy cluster, like the Perseus galaxy, has ample amount of gas that has thousands of galaxies within it. This gas provides a medium for the sound to propagate through.

According to NASA, the new sonification is different form the ones done before. Here, the astronomers revisited the sounds waves discovered in data collected by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory. To make the sound waves audible to human ear, astronomers extracted them in radial directions or outwards from the centre. The signals were then resynthesized and scaled up by 57 and 58 octaves above their true pitch.

Besides the Perseus galaxy cluster, NASA has also released another sonification of a famous black hole known as Messier 87 or M87.

This black hole was first observed in 2019 during the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project. But, the new sonification is not based on the EHT data and rather uses the data form other telescopes that observed the Messier 87 at the same time but on much wider scales.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.