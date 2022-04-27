Does Chewing on Ice Damage Your Teeth? Dentist's Graphic Video Has No One Smiling

Many people, after gulping down an iced beverage, finish the drink by chewing on the leftover ice too. But, according to a dentist, one should completely refrain from doing so as it can result in a tragic case of damaged teeth. In a very graphic clip, the dentist explains why you should never chew on ice. It is because it can cause your tooth to split in half! In the clip, the dentist, who operates a YouTube channel called @theteethdoc, showed a broken tooth. The tooth is split in half with its movable pieces still attached to the gum.

Many more dentists came up with such videos where they are warning the viewers to not chew ice.

Here’s another video where the dentist explains why chewing ice can break your teeth. According to the dentist, teeth are made of porcelain on the outside and fibre on the inside, and “porcelain does not like quick changes.” When someone chews on ice, they suddenly change the temperature of the surrounding area.

In addition, the ice is hard too. Therefore, if there is already some issue with your teeth, then there is a “reasonable possibility” that your tooth might get split in half.

Another video dissects the original clip and mentions that the tooth shown in the clip has an insane amount of filling and the more the filling, the weaker the tooth. Hence, the tooth broke on chewing ice.

Chewing ice is a form of pica. Pica is an abnormal craving for eating things like chalk and quicklime. It is caused due to nutritional deficiency. Eating ice is a form of pica called pagophagia, where the person has an urge to eat ice. Pagophagia is caused by iron deficiency anemia.

Netizens had a hard time believing that chewing ice can break teeth, but if science backs it, we probably should pay heed.

