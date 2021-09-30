CHANGE LANGUAGE
Does Elon Musk Watch IPL? Tesla CEO's Tweet Praising Maxwell Breaks Desi Internet
2-MIN READ

Does Elon Musk Watch IPL? Tesla CEO's Tweet Praising Maxwell Breaks Desi Internet

Elon Musk praises Maxwell in a tweet. The Tesla CEO was talking about the scientist James Clerk Maxwell. (Representative image)

Elon Musk praised Maxwell's contribution in a now-viral tweet that caught the attention of IPL fans in India.

Does Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, watch IPL? Not really. But that hasn’t stopped cricket fans following the cash-rich league from hijacking his tweet where he called Maxwell “incredible." But Maxwell was indeed incredible on Wednesday night, helping Royal Challengers Bangalore secure an easy win over Rajasthan Royals. Glenn Maxwell, the Aussie all-rounder, shone in RCB’s victory where the stylish right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten half-century. This came after Virat Kohli’s men restricted the Royals for 149/9 owing to some exceptional bowling spells by Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, and Shahbaz Ahmed. Handy innings from wicketkeeper-batsman Srikar Bharat, along with a solid start from Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, before Maxwell came along, helped RCB crush RR by 7 wickets.

Around this time, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted out stating that “Maxwell was incredible." He was simply responding to an article highlighting the contributions of James Clerk Maxwell, a scientist who was “responsible for explaining the forces behind the radio in your car, the magnets on your fridge, the heat of a warm summer day and the charge on a battery," a story in Space noted.

Blame the “incredible" timing, cricket-loving netizens were instantly drawn to Musk’s post praising Maxwell.

Recently, Musk overtook as the richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. With a net worth of $213 billion, SpaceX CEO and Tesla boss Musk overtook Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Monday.

first published:September 30, 2021, 09:44 IST