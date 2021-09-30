Does Elon Musk Watch IPL? Tesla CEO's Tweet Praising Maxwell Breaks Desi Internet

Does Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, watch IPL? Not really. But that hasn’t stopped cricket fans following the cash-rich league from hijacking his tweet where he called Maxwell “incredible." But Maxwell was indeed incredible on Wednesday night, helping Royal Challengers Bangalore secure an easy win over Rajasthan Royals. Glenn Maxwell, the Aussie all-rounder, shone in RCB’s victory where the stylish right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten half-century. This came after Virat Kohli’s men restricted the Royals for 149/9 owing to some exceptional bowling spells by Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, and Shahbaz Ahmed. Handy innings from wicketkeeper-batsman Srikar Bharat, along with a solid start from Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, before Maxwell came along, helped RCB crush RR by 7 wickets.

Around this time, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted out stating that “Maxwell was incredible." He was simply responding to an article highlighting the contributions of James Clerk Maxwell, a scientist who was “responsible for explaining the forces behind the radio in your car, the magnets on your fridge, the heat of a warm summer day and the charge on a battery," a story in Space noted.

Maxwell was incredible— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2021

Blame the “incredible" timing, cricket-loving netizens were instantly drawn to Musk’s post praising Maxwell.

Yes sir. We all just saw the RCB match too. 🔥😁— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 29, 2021

So guys we just got the new supporters for RCB it's Elon Musk so what if MI has Ambani 😉😉 pic.twitter.com/snw86wvzt1— Priyanshi Dubey (@IPriyanshiDubey) September 29, 2021

Totally, incredible how his fortunes have changed since coming to RCB. Hope he'll help them lift the Trophy.— 🏹 (@Introvert_101_) September 29, 2021

Maxwell ❤️ well played pic.twitter.com/67MEw15yRW— Hardik Prajapati (@hardiktalk) September 29, 2021

Elon Musk also watches the IPL 😍😍😱😱🔥🔥 https://t.co/Cjh4Yy8tKj— THE VIGILANTE ➐ (@Adi_Raiker) September 30, 2021

If the Maxwell is RCB's @Gmaxi_32 then I am with you 😅😅 #RCBvsRR https://t.co/HhJU6BUhCI— Abhishek Das (@_abhishek_das_) September 29, 2021

Recently, Musk overtook as the richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. With a net worth of $213 billion, SpaceX CEO and Tesla boss Musk overtook Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Monday.

