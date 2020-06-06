'Does He Have a License?' Woman Scolds Toddler in Toy Car in Bizarre Rant

A recording captured a woman confronting a mother after sighting a few kids driving along a park in California. The woman, dressed in a blue top with jeans and cap, approaches her to demand an explanation.

The woman, who has been characterized as Karen by the Californian mom approached the latter saying, “These kids are driving all over the place!”

“They’re playing. But that’s what the park is for,” the person behind the camera responds. “I never saw a car in here before,” retorts the lady in blue.

The mother politely assured that the kids are driving a Power Wheels car.

Surprisingly, the woman wasn’t bothered so much for the kids roving the toy vehicle. Then, what was she upset about?

She is heard saying, “What bothers me is you have a little kid in here and he doesn’t have a driver’s license.

Now, this prompts laughter from the mother while the woman continues, “He’s just a little kid! You’re not with him!” The disappointed woman walks away as the mom says “It’s not a real car (laughs),” before the recording stops.

The encounter was posted by the mother on TikTok under the username "luna4boys04". “So what bothers her ?? Can someone please tell me. is she related to #Karen ? Do I take my kids to the #dmv?,”read the caption alongside the clip.

‘Karen’ is a common term on social media for white women perceived to be entitled or complaining beyond the scope of reasonable innocuous incidents.

