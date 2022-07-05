Does He Run On Batteries? Kohli's High-octane Celebration after Alex Lees Wicket is Everything

Virat Kohli may not be getting those big hundred we all have been patiently waiting for but the former Indian skipper sure does make his presence felt whenever he takes the field. Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test after India gave England a towering target of 378 to achieve and level the series, the home team got off to a flying start. An opening partnership of 100+ runs between Alex Lees and Zak Crawley put England in the driver’s seat when skipper Jasprit Bumrah got into the action and scalped two quick wickets with the new ball.

From 107/0, England’s scorecard read 107/2. But what’s better than two wickets? Three. Confusion among the English batters saw Alex Lees fall short of his ground on the non-striker’s end. England were 109/3 now. Knowing how important and timely the wicket of Lees (56) was, Kohli broke into celebrations and how.

The commentators seated in the box couldn’t help but have a chuckle about it before adding: “It’s amazing, isn’t it? All the cricket he has seen, everything that he has done, and it still gets him to it like that.

Kohli’s energetic and animated celebration became a talking point on social media as many chimed in with memes.

Me: Ok Update Windows Microsoft employee who sends notifications: pic.twitter.com/92lmx1OM6Q — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 4, 2022

Virat Kohli is just electrifying on the field. pic.twitter.com/bFHjw0E6IA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 4, 2022

Virat Kohli's energy unmatchable – looked at his celebration. pic.twitter.com/75Jm5lBiGz — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 4, 2022

Virat Kohli's celebration when Alex Lees got run-out. pic.twitter.com/UpSIXsr1PT — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 4, 2022

**Bowler takes a wicket** Virat Kohli : pic.twitter.com/KYNCc6gSyt — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) July 5, 2022

Crowds, however, got louder in the third session of the fourth day as the experienced customer Joe Root along with Jonny Bairstow who is in the form of his life, brought England back on the course by scoring runs in heaps, thus keeping their team very much in the hunt for a historic win. The duo ended the day at 259/3.

England now need 119 runs to win on the last day. Indian fans may also note that Ben Stokes, the hero of Headingley, is yet to bat.

