Does Joe Biden Have Covid-19? Everyone Has the Same Query After Donald Trump Tests Positive

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce that he and FLOTUS Melania had tested positive for coronavirus and that they were now in quarantine.

This comes after one of Trump's closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for coronavirus. Hicks was traveling with Trump on Air Force One just this Tuesday to fly to Cleveland for the first presidential debate with Democrat Joe Biden. Hicks was not wearing a mask while heading to Ohio for the debate.

Trump said, "The virus, it virtually affects nobody," in September. And a few days later, here we are. The shock development disrupts his scheduled public appearances in the crucial final weeks of the election campaign. While Trump and his wife are now in quarantine, the question arises, what about Joe Biden?

Let us explain.

Hope Hicks travelled with Trump and clan, on Air Force One, to Ohio to attend the debate. She did not wear a mask. That was Tuesday night. Now reportedly, the White House knew by Wednesday that Hicks had tested positive for coronavirus. According to a report by New York Times, Trump and the rest of the administration knew about the test reports shortly after Hicks got tested. The government has also been accused of keeping the news under wraps longer than they were supposed to. According to guidelines, all close contacts of a coronavirus positive patient must be informed immediately.

At the Presidential debate, Trump's family members did come wearing masks. But eventually took them off during the course of the debate. And when doctors at Cleveland Clinic asked them to put it on, they reportedly refused.

Joe Biden, as mentioned earlier, was present at the debate, along with members of his campaign and wife, Jill Biden. However, reports suggest that Jill and others on Biden's side of the debate wore masks all through. Biden, of course, did not since he was taking part in the debate. If Hicks and Trump had been carrying the virus on Tuesday, that may put Joe Biden at risk too.

Following reports of Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus, Google Trends results show that people have been looking up if Joe Biden is getting tested too. Take a look:

There have been no reports of Joe Biden getting tested for coronavirus at the time of publishing this.

Andrew Weinstein, who is a White House appointee and supporter of Biden, criticised the government and condemned the Trump administration for putting the Democrat in harm's way.

He also tweeted that Biden canceled all his upcoming appointments at the first sign of the virus. "Joe Biden canceled all of his in-person fundraisers at the first sign of the virus. Donald Trump traveled to a fundraiser after he knew he had been exposed. Tells you all you need to know," he tweeted.

Both Biden, 77, and Trump, 74, are considered at risk due to coronavirus because of their age. In September, Biden had confirmed that he had gotten tested for coronavirus and that he was planning to get it done regularly, especially keeping in mind his schedule during the election campaign.