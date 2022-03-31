Does Space Travel Affect the Brain? This Helmet is On a Mission to Give Us Answers

Israeli startup brain.space is the creator of a revolutionary brain-monitoring electroencephalography helmet, which will be demoed in an extraordinary test. On Saturday, April 2, a model of the helmet will be flown to the International Space Station (ISS), where it will be tested by several astronauts to measure their brain activity. Brain.space has developed a portable helmet enabled for performing electroencephalography, i.e., the analysis of the brain’s electrical activity by more than 400 electrodes positioned on the scalp. It will soon be tested during the Axiom-1 manned space mission to measure the impact of microgravity on brain activity.

The helmet and all related hardware are to be stowed and launched with the AX-1 ascent vehicle — a SpaceX Dragon rocket. For several days, the helmet will be available to astronauts on the International Space Station, where it will record and analyze the neurological activity of individual crew members. The scientific goal of this exceptional operation is to determine if the results obtained in microgravity are different from those obtained on the ground.

Advertisement

This helmet is the result of four years of research and development. It uses artificial intelligence to help de-noise the signals and interpret the data. This unique experiment is being carried out with the support of the Department of Cognitive and Brain Sciences at Ben Gurion University in Israel.

This helmet is billed as being autonomous, simple to use and to configure, and capable of sending the collected data to a nearby computer. Its availability on Earth and its price have not yet been announced.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.