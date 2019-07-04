'Does This Man Know Cricket or No?' Shashi Tharoor is Amazed at Sachin Tendulkar's World Cup Knowledge
More than a month ago, Sachin Tendulkar had predicted the teams who he thought would qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup.
File photo of Sachin Tendulkar and Shashi Tharoor.
Sachin Tendulkar had once said, when he goes out to bat, he seeks nothing but the “zone”, not a sporting but a spiritual calling for which he would surrender to his natural instincts. "My subconscious mind knows exactly what to do. It's been trained to react for years,” he said.
Tendulkar’s magic combination of ingenuity, intuition and perhaps even muscle memory – is what has made him one of the greatest athletes in history.
Channeling this genius in TV punditry, Tendulkar continues to be prolific as ever as he unravels the mysteries of the zone that is cricket. Like always, his subconscious mind still manages to predict everything on point and his latest prophecies on the ongoing World Cup is proof.
More than a month ago, Tendulkar in an interview with Espn Cricinfo had predicted the teams who he thought would qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup.
“India, England, Australia should be in the semis. The fourth could be one of New Zealand or Pakistan,” the batting maestro had said, when he was asked about his favourites to reach the final four.
His predictions for the tournament that have come to be true and accurate to the last detail, have left even Shashi Tharoor astounded. The Congress MP re-plugged Master Blaster’s interview on his Facebook and said, “Just read the last answer of @sachin_rt’s interview BEFORE the World Amazing! Does this man know his cricket or not!??”
Earlier, the 46-year-old had also said he was sure of Team India qualifying to the semi-finals, as he believed that they had a well-balanced squad.
“We have a balanced team which can go out and do something special. The whole team has to chip in, there will be some performers (in different situations, who must say) ‘this is my game; I am batting well or bowling well’. Support is needed from the other end also,” the Master Blaster had said, while speaking with Hindustan Times.
As mentioned above, the fourth and final team who will qualify for the semi-finals will be revealed on Friday, based on the outcome of the Pakistan-Bangladesh game. If Pakistan win by a huge and rather unrealistic margin, they may reach the knockouts or else it will be the Kiwis who book their place in the final four.
Also Watch
-
Charulata Patel | Meet The Fan Who Has Floored Anand Mahindra & Virat Kohli
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man Pours Water On Baidu CEO Robin Li While Speaking at Public Event
- China to Open Giant Beijing Airport Resembling Starfish On the Eve of Communist Government's 70th Birthday
- 'Grave Injustice': Rayudu's Unexpected Retirement After World Cup Snub Has Twitter Up in Arms
- Iceland Cricket's 'Special' Offer for Ambati Rayudu Goes Viral After His Retirement Announcement
- From Akshay Kumar to Jason Statham, Everyone's Obsessed With the New #BottleCapChallenge
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s