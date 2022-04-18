Does Your Mind Also Keep Humming the Same Song? Here's Scientific Explanation for it

We often find ourselves humming the song that we heard somewhere early in the morning. The melody sticks in our heads for the rest of the day. Our brain keeps taking us back to the tune even if we are neck-deep in work in the office, or returning home after a hectic day.

Have you ever wondered why this happens? Well, we have brought for you the scientific explanation to this question. Experts say that earworms are the reason why we keep humming the same song.

No! Earworms are not some sort of actual worm or a creature but they are parasitic in the sense that they get lodged in your head, leading to a cognitive itch or brain itch.

The auditory cortex gets triggered:

A portion of the brain called the auditory cortex is triggered when we listen to music. Dartmouth University researchers discovered that when they played a part of a familiar song to research volunteers, their auditory cortex spontaneously filled in the remainder — in other words, their brains continued to sing long after the music ended. The only way to satisfy the brain itch is to repeat the song over and over in your mind.

Advertisement

There is a slew of different explanations for why songs get stuck in our thoughts. According to some researchers, stuck music is similar to suppressed thoughts. We can’t help but think about them the harder we try not to. According to some specialists, earworms are merely a means to keep the brain occupied when it is idle.

How to get rid of this brain itch:

James Kellaris, a marketing professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Business Administration, has researched earworms and brain itch and found that 99 percent of us have succumbed to them.

Interestingly, there is no sure-shot way to remove the song stuck in your head for a while.

Some tunes are forgotten after a while, while you keep humming some for several days. However, if a particular tune is bothering you so much, you can always switch to another, a more mellifluous one.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.