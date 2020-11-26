'Doesn't do it Justice': Aboard SpaceX Craft, Astronaut Victor Glover Shares Stunning Video of Earth

To be in space and look at the Earth in all its celestial glory could surely be surreal! Astronaut Victor Glover is on his first flight in space and he cannot stop gushing about the wonder that he can witness from the windows of his Dragon Resilience flight. He posted a video of the stark blue Earth with spots of white clouds.

Glover is a part of the historic SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule which the team calls “Dragon Resilience.” It was launched into space on November 15 and the video was taken somewhere on its journey to the International Space Station.

Glover couldn’t hide his wide-eyed fascination and excitement. The first few seconds of the video is a look outside his capsule’s window. Then he turns the camera upon himself and says, “'the video doesn't do it justice.”

The video is very short but the Earth’s significant curve is clearly visible in the distance.

Here is the stunning clip:

My first video from space! Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective! pic.twitter.com/n7b5x0XLIp — Victor Glover (@AstroVicGlover) November 24, 2020

People were mesmerised with the view as evidenced by the thousands of replies and retweets. Astronaut Glover is one of the four aboard the Dragon Resilience.

It is the first private-corporation led spaceflight in the history of American space missions and a collaboration between NASA and SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk. Apart from Glover, there is Commander Michael Hopkins, astronaut Shannon Walker from NASA and Soichi Noguchi from the The Japanese space agency, JAXA.

According to Daily Mail, Glover has dreamed of being in space since he was in middle school. He not only fulfilled his dream with this mission but also created history. He is one of the first people to go on a private mission to ISS and the first black person to live on the ISS for an extended stay. The team is going to live and research on the space station for six months.

According to the New York Times, out of the 300 Americans to visit space, only 14 have been black and none have gone for an extended stay. Glover joined NASA in 2013. He is also a commander in the US Navy as well as being the 15 African-American in space.

In a former interview, Glover had admitted that 6,400 feet was the highest he had ever been above ground on his Earth-bound flights. To be in space, above that limit, would be extreme, he had noted. He is currently 1,161,600 feet above Earth's surface.