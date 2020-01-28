Doesn't Spark Joy: TikTok’s New #OutletChallenge is So Dangerous, Fire Departments in US are Worried

A new video challenge on TikTok has been going viral on the internet.

The “outlet challenge”, which involves inserting a part of a phone charger into a wall outlet and putting a penny into the space available to generate sparks, has prompted officials in Massachusetts, US, to issue a warning to people involving in the dangerous challenge.

The warning by the officials has come in the backdrop of three incidents, which raised concerns among officials, reports CNN.com.

Peter J. Ostroskey, State Fire Marshal of Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, said in a letter to all heads of fire departments and fire districts that the new viral video is an “unsafe use of electricity” which causes sparks, electrical system damage and in some cases it also results in fire, the report revealed.

The letter outlined the two incidents occurred in Massachusetts.

It said that a mother sent a photo of “scorched outlet to a news outlet” and other incident reported at a Westford High School, which the Department of Fire Services investigated and the letter added that the students responsible for the fire will attract punishments.

In yet another incident of the dangerous TikTok challenge, which was reported from Plymouth North High School, Massachusetts, firefighters came across two scorched outlets and a cellphone charger with a penny inserted into space reported CNN.

The media outlet further added School Superintendent Gary Maestas saying that the hazardous incident didn’t cause any significant damage or injuries.

However, the report quoted Plymouth police as saying that it had zeroed in on two 15-year-old male students and it had slapped charges of “attempted arson and malicious damage to property under $1,200”.

