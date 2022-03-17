'Doesn't Zelenskyy Own a Suit?' US Financier after Ukraine Prez's Address in T-shirt

Financial commentator Peter Schiff was slammed online after he complained about Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the US Congress wearing a T-shirt. In his virtual address, Zelenskyy urged US President Joe Biden to further sanctions against Russia and establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, reports Newsweek. Members of the Congress gave Zelenskyy’s emotional appeal a standing ovation, but Schiff came up with an “insensitive" take on Twitter, writing, “I understand times are hard, but doesn’t the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don’t have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn’t address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn’t want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States." It got his name as well as “T-shirt" trending on Twitter at various junctures as Schiff was unequivocally criticised by social media users.

I’d rather have a hero in a t-shirt for a leader than a traitor in a suit any day of the week.— Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) March 16, 2022

Pete… a few things… 1) He’s LITERALLY fighting in a war. 2) He gives zero fucks what you think. 3) He pulls off a t-shirt better than anyone in Congress. 4) If it’s about sartorial disrespect for the institution, blow that horn straight into Jim Jordan’s ear where it belongs. https://t.co/gIbcJVyH4z— George Hahn (@georgehahn) March 17, 2022

Opinion | I was a lifelong Putin critic. Then Volodymyr Zelensky wore a t-shirt during a virtual address to Congress.— New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) March 16, 2022

I understand times are hard, but if you don’t want to disrespect the United States, could you learn how to spell it?Also, I’ll take President Zelenskyy in a t-shirt over any member of the @GOP in Gucci any day. — cumberickman 🌻🇺🇦💙💛💙🇺🇦🌻 (@cumberickman) March 16, 2022

In todays episode of Americans thinking the world revolves around them: https://t.co/blK5nEA9M1— Janine (@janiney182) March 17, 2022

has anyone started an account pretending to be Zelenskyy's t-shirt yet— BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) March 17, 2022

T-shirt is the only element you remember after that speech. Really ? pic.twitter.com/o9TO0j9dk0— Kuna83 (@Kuna831) March 17, 2022

Ukraine’s besieged leader invoked September 11 and Pearl Harbor in an impassioned address Wednesday to the US Congress, imploring Washington to step up military aid and impose a no-fly zone to counter the Russian invasion closing in on Kyiv. Paraphrasing civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and presenting a chilling video of the death and destruction visited on Ukrainian cities by Moscow’s onslaught, President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a speech tailored for maximum impact on his audience as he seeks to ramp up pressure for a more aggressive US response.

(With AFP inputs)

