Dog Accidentally Dials 911 While Chewing a Phone, Cops Share Images of 'Good Boy' on FB

Police in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, shared a picture of the chewed-up phone 'found in the mouth of a very good boy.'

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
Dog Accidentally Dials 911 While Chewing a Phone, Cops Share Images of 'Good Boy' on FB
Cops showed up after a dog named Jack accidentally called 911 in Minnesota | Image credit: Facebook
When police officers responding to a 911 emergency call arrived at a house in the United States, they found “everything was OK”. Well, except the phone that a dog had used to summon them.

Police in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, shared a picture of the chewed-up phone “found in the mouth of a very good boy.”

“Officers Smith and Hinz were sent to a house in our community on June 19th to investigate a hangup call to 9-1-1 and found that Jack's new favorite chew toy brought them there,” the St. Louis Park, Minnesota Police Department, explained in Facebook post.

“Everything was OK and Jack was given some advice on how to use 9-1-1, then probably given a treat,” the post said. The police hoped they would get to see Jack on his walks.

This is not the first instance of dogs dialing 911 and sending police rushing to people’s homes in the United States.

In February this year, a duo of dogs in Lakeville, Minnesota called 911 several times while their owners were gone, according to a Fox 9 report.

“It was just kind of weird usually people come to the door, seeing two dogs go hyper is not something I see all the time,” Officer Bares had said.

In 2017, researchers in the United States were working on technology such as touchscreens that could help dogs use technology to communicate with authorities in case of emergencies.

