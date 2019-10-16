Dog Becomes Famous on Instagram for His 'Hidden-Talent' of Balancing Objects on Head

Dogs, considered to be faithful friends of man, have been ruling the social media for quite some time now. Remember, a video of golden retriever holding up his toy in the air like a baby and then tossing it around as it plays? Now, another adorable five-year old dachshund has started ruling the internet for balancing a slew of random objects on his head. The "hidden talent" of the dog has left the owner amazed.

Turns out, the owner Paul Lavery (30), had initially placed a toy on his pet’s head as a joke. However, he was surprised to see that instead of fidgeting and allowing the toy to drop, the pup stood as still as a statue, ensuring that the toy did not fall from his head.

Not just toys, the pup can balance a range of objects on his head be it a glass full of water, a slice of pizza, plant pots, fruits, donuts and many more.

The pup has an Instagram page with the name harlso_the_balancing_hound, which has over 1.13 lakh followers.

"We got him five years ago and we just fell in love with him at first sight and brought him home. For us, we didn't know he knew any tricks, we tried teaching him to sit, lie down, roll over and he wasn't interested," Lavery told Fox13news.com. Lavery claimed, "When he was about two years old I sat a chicken toy on his head and he just sat there looking at it really still."

Surprised by the act, Lavery soon called his partner Jen Scott and asked her about the pup balancing the toy on his head. "I called Jen down and said, 'Jen! Harlso has a hidden talent!'"

Lavery added that the is being followed by people from across the world. He further said that when he first created the Instagram account he had never imagined that it will gain so much popularity over the time.

"Harlso's got his very own VIP fan club for the most dedicated fans and we get messages through from people wanting to meet him," Lavery told Fox13news.com.

Harlso has more than 300 bow ties that his owners try to match with what he balances on the head.

